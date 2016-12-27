Nigeria Air Force Gets New Commander (Photo)

Posted December 27, 2016 12:38 pm by Comments

Nigeria Air Force Gets New Commander (Photo)

Air Vice Marshal Sani Ahmed was born in Argungu, Kebbi State on 7 July 1962.

The Special Operations of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Bauchi has got a new Air Officer Commanding (AOC).

The new AOC is Air Vice Marshall Sani Ahmed who replaced Air Vice Marshall Christopher Emmanuel Okoye.

Speaking at the handling over ceremony at the Air Force temporary base GRA Bauchi, the outgoing AOC, Air Vice Marshall Christopher Emmanuel Okoye, commended the Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, for the support his administration had been giving to the Air Force since the establishment of the base in Bauchi.

Speaking earlier, the new AOC, Air Vice Marshall Ahmed, congratulated the outgoing AOC for a job well done.

He said his mission in Bauchi was to build a cordial relationship between the military and civilian populace.

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/nigeria-air-force-gets-new-commander/177866.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria air force redeploys 12 top officers Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja: The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has redeployed 12 officers of Air Rank comprising 10 Air Vice Marshals (AVM)...
  2. Nigerian Air Force redeploys 30 Air Vice Marshals, 37 other senior officers The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has redeployed a total of 67 senior officers comprising 30 Air Vice Marshals (AVM), 17...
  3. Ban appoints Nigeria’s Uba Liberia’s UN force commander UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, on Friday, announced the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Salihu Uba of Nigeria as the Force Commander, UN...
  4. Air Force To Investigate Dornier 288 Crash The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Sadique Abubakar said he has set up an investigation panel to look...
  5. New STF Commander sues for peace in Plateau Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong (left), outgoing commander of the Special Task Force (STF), Major-General David Enetie and new STF...
  6. Ban appoints new UNICEF Exec Director, Force Commander in Cote d’voire United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, on Monday, announced the appointment of Ms Fatoumata Ndiaye of...
  7. I will end Boko Haram ‘very soon’ – New commander of Multinational Joint Task Force. The Nigerian commander of a new multinational force set up to fight Boko Haram Islamists on Friday pledged to bring...
  8. Air Force Plane Crashes In Hong, Adamawa State An Aircraft, NAF 801, belonging to the Nigerian Air Force, has crashed in Hong, Adamawa State. The Director, Defence Information,...
  9. Air Force To Deploy More Platforms In Adamawa – Air Chief The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Sadique Abubakar, says more platforms of the Air Force will be deployed...
  10. Nigerian Air Force Holds Route March For Personnel The Nigerian Air Force Training Command in Kaduna State has held its second quarter 10 kilometres route march for its...

< YOHAIG home