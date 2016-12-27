Nigeria Air Force Gets New Commander (Photo)

Air Vice Marshal Sani Ahmed was born in Argungu, Kebbi State on 7 July 1962.



The Special Operations of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Bauchi has got a new Air Officer Commanding (AOC).

The new AOC is Air Vice Marshall Sani Ahmed who replaced Air Vice Marshall Christopher Emmanuel Okoye.

Speaking at the handling over ceremony at the Air Force temporary base GRA Bauchi, the outgoing AOC, Air Vice Marshall Christopher Emmanuel Okoye, commended the Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, for the support his administration had been giving to the Air Force since the establishment of the base in Bauchi.

Speaking earlier, the new AOC, Air Vice Marshall Ahmed, congratulated the outgoing AOC for a job well done.

He said his mission in Bauchi was to build a cordial relationship between the military and civilian populace.