Nigeria Armed Forces Pile Up Bodies Of Dead Terrorists After Battle (Graphic Video)
Posted December 30, 2016 9:38 am by admin Comments
A quick video from a CJTF showing the dead bodies of killed Bokos about to be burnt, Kudos to NAF
For those who still doubt the operation, here is a video of it.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQgE0WtJ4ZM&feature=youtu.be
cc: seun lalasticlala
What do you think?