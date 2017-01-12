Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) Ongoing Recruitment

Support Officer
Role
Service Support Officer
Location
Lagos, Nigeria
Closes
2017-01-18
Job Description

Department: Support Services
Division: Technology & Operations
Reports to: Head, Support Services

DUTIES AND KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Identify and handle customer enquiries completely and accurately.
Resolve customer complaints and problems to the satisfaction of the customer
Use customer service skills to optimize the opportunity of each customer contact
Educate customers about NIBSS products and services and direct them towards available resources for self-help
Complete necessary documentation to manage customer complaints, issues and subsequent solutions
Alert management on issues or concerns that require escalation for complete resolution or which may indicate a larger, underlying problem
Follow up on all escalated issues until a logical conclusion is reached
Schedule, assign or act on any required customer follow up in accordance with department guidelines.
Use technology tools as directed and within established guidelines
Enter customer data and other relevant information into Support Centre database or other data repository, as required.
Suggest process improvements and participate in initiatives for increased effectiveness.
Maintain confidentiality of the organization’s customer data.
Participate in individual and team trainings and meetings to ensure up-to-date knowledge.
Respond to inbound service requests and customers inquiries routed to the centre via telephone and email in a knowledgeable and timely fashion.
Provide information and technical support concerning dispute processes, and assist in determining resolution for customers.

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
The desired candidate must exhibit competencies in the following:

Knowledge of Service Desk Operations
Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
Ability to organize and communicate information clearly
Problem-solving and analytical skills
Positive, professional, customer-oriented attitude
Customer contact work or relevant service industry experience
Knowledge of all NIBSS products
Enhanced Customer Knowledge Management
Professionalism in Customer Service Management

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

0 – 2 years of relevant experience related to the Job

REQUIRED QUALIFICATION

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited University;
A master’s degree or its equivalent will be an added advantage

