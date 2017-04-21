Nigeria Now A Smartphone Manufacturer

Posted April 21, 2017 6:38 am by Comments

Nigeria Begins Manufacturing Smartphones

AfriFone Limited will on Friday commission an assembly plant and launch its AfriOne mobile phones and other consumer devices, a feat the company describes as “a technological breakthrough and precedent for the enterprise and Nigeria’s 170 million strong populous.

This marks the availability of the first in-country produced smartphones for sale in the Nigerian marketplace.

Headquartered in Lagos, AfriOne serves as a pioneer in the manufacture and assembly of high-end communication technology in the African space. The assembly plant is expected to be inaugurated by Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode along with the founder and CEO of the company, Sahir Berry, Roheen Berry (MD, Contec Global), Hemang Kapur (AfriOne c0-founder and CTO) and Lekan Akinjide (CCO).

AfriOne champions corporate socio-economic development, while wholly supporting the “Made in Nigeria” mantra. “We model products that utilise cutting-edge technology, reflect a modern, sleek design and integrate the latest and arguably necessary financial technology such as mobile health, mobile education and mobile banking – all with the goal of facilitating connectivity among Nigerians and the rest of the world” stated Sahir Berry.
Proudly and smartly crafted in Nigeria by Nigerians, AfriOne serves Africa’s largest socioeconomic power player with integrity, while hosting cutting-edge technology, stylish design, affordable price points, and particularly, an inherent commitment to financial integration for all through automatically installed mobile banking and financial technology through the NowNow application.

“AfriOne aims to democratise technology, by offering affordable innovations through our product offerings and removing barriers for large scale adoption of advanced technologies in Nigeria – hence our motto AfriOne – one for everyone” stated Hemang Kapur

AfriOne presently employs approximately 500 staff members who work at its state-of-the-art product and testing facilities. The organisation has an installed capacity of 300,000 products per month via its world-class production facility located in Lagos, Nigeria, stated Sandeep Natu COO of AfriOne.

“We offer a wide range of feature-rich and technologically loaded product lines from dual sim mobile phones to educational tablet PCs and even android smart watches,” explained Hemang Kapur

In addition to the production of contemporary ICT devices and accessories, AfriOne is dedicated to corporate social responsibility (CSR) with particular regard to the Berry family’s passion for youth empowerment. The corporation facilitates education and training programs and encourages entrepreneurship in Nigeria, recognizing it as a means of contributing to national economic growth.

“In adherence to the AfriOne in-house agenda, young men and women have the opportunity to be involved in product development and strategic management training programs,” explained Roheen Berry. “We are tangibly investing in Nigeria’s future while providing a valuable skill-set to its work-force that will facilitate continued innovation in Nigeria’s emerging, dynamic and robust market”.

“We are tangibly investing in Nigeria’s future while providing a valuable skill-set to its work-force that will facilitate continued innovation in Nigeria’s emerging, dynamic and robust market”.

https://t.guardian.ng/technology/afrione-launches-first-nigerian-made-smartphones/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. TechTalk with Confidence Tawo: 10 Tips to Boost Your Smartphone’s Battery Life My first mobile phone was a Nokia 3310 and, right now, I miss that awesome mobile device! You could charge...
  2. MediaTek, Ericsson bring LTE connectivity to underserved smartphone market in Africa By Emeka Aginam MediaTek at the concluded AfricaCom 2016 held in Cape Town South Africa announced its collaboration with multinational...
  3. Wema Bank Launches Solar-Powered Mobile Branch Wema Bank Plc says it has launched a solar-powered mobile branch to make banking services available to everyone in all...
  4. Poll: Which Smartphone Manufacturer Is The Best So Far? It has been a busy year for this sector i have to admit. But so far so good some Manufacturers...
  5. Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Lead In Africa’s Smartphone Sales As Growth Slows After a decade of strong growth, the expected crossover of smartphones finally overtaking feature phone usage in Africa did not...
  6. Brand consolidates market positioning with product extension Smartphones TO further serve the teaming youth segment of the market better, a new product, BOOM J7, has been unveiled...
  7. Which Smartphone Brand Has Been The Most Popular In Nigeria This Year? For me, I think it’s Tecno mobile, even though am not a fan of the brand. Am one of those...
  8. Five reasons to buy a 4G-capable smartphone When Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone back in 1876, it changed the world. Instead of having to travel long...
  9. Smartphone cameras to displace conventional ones, says LG boss LG Electronics has predicted that smartphone cameras may gradually displace conventional cameras as the emerging way of capturing attractive moments...
  10. Chams, Skye Bank launch Nigeria’s first virtual card Chams Mobile Limited, a licensed Mobile Money Operator, and Skye Bank Plc, have launched the first Virtual Visa Card in...

< YOHAIG home