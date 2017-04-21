Nigeria Now A Smartphone Manufacturer

Nigeria Begins Manufacturing Smartphones

AfriFone Limited will on Friday commission an assembly plant and launch its AfriOne mobile phones and other consumer devices, a feat the company describes as “a technological breakthrough and precedent for the enterprise and Nigeria’s 170 million strong populous.

This marks the availability of the first in-country produced smartphones for sale in the Nigerian marketplace.

Headquartered in Lagos, AfriOne serves as a pioneer in the manufacture and assembly of high-end communication technology in the African space. The assembly plant is expected to be inaugurated by Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode along with the founder and CEO of the company, Sahir Berry, Roheen Berry (MD, Contec Global), Hemang Kapur (AfriOne c0-founder and CTO) and Lekan Akinjide (CCO).

AfriOne champions corporate socio-economic development, while wholly supporting the “Made in Nigeria” mantra. “We model products that utilise cutting-edge technology, reflect a modern, sleek design and integrate the latest and arguably necessary financial technology such as mobile health, mobile education and mobile banking – all with the goal of facilitating connectivity among Nigerians and the rest of the world” stated Sahir Berry.

Proudly and smartly crafted in Nigeria by Nigerians, AfriOne serves Africa’s largest socioeconomic power player with integrity, while hosting cutting-edge technology, stylish design, affordable price points, and particularly, an inherent commitment to financial integration for all through automatically installed mobile banking and financial technology through the NowNow application.

“AfriOne aims to democratise technology, by offering affordable innovations through our product offerings and removing barriers for large scale adoption of advanced technologies in Nigeria – hence our motto AfriOne – one for everyone” stated Hemang Kapur

AfriOne presently employs approximately 500 staff members who work at its state-of-the-art product and testing facilities. The organisation has an installed capacity of 300,000 products per month via its world-class production facility located in Lagos, Nigeria, stated Sandeep Natu COO of AfriOne.

“We offer a wide range of feature-rich and technologically loaded product lines from dual sim mobile phones to educational tablet PCs and even android smart watches,” explained Hemang Kapur

In addition to the production of contemporary ICT devices and accessories, AfriOne is dedicated to corporate social responsibility (CSR) with particular regard to the Berry family’s passion for youth empowerment. The corporation facilitates education and training programs and encourages entrepreneurship in Nigeria, recognizing it as a means of contributing to national economic growth.

“In adherence to the AfriOne in-house agenda, young men and women have the opportunity to be involved in product development and strategic management training programs,” explained Roheen Berry. “We are tangibly investing in Nigeria’s future while providing a valuable skill-set to its work-force that will facilitate continued innovation in Nigeria’s emerging, dynamic and robust market”.

https://t.guardian.ng/technology/afrione-launches-first-nigerian-made-smartphones/