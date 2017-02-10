Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops In Borno

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the attack on its troops by Boko Haram terrorists.

Reports had emerged earlier that the Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a convoy of new Nigerian Army recruits in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, killing seven of them and abducting three others that included a female soldier in the attack.

But in a statement signed by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Kingsley Samuel, the army said that 7 Soldiers were killed while 19 others sustained injuries of various degrees.

The statement reads;

"ROTATING TROOPS FIGHT THROUGH BOKO HARAM AMBUSH

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE gallantly fought their way through Boko Haram Terrorists ambush along Ajiri-Dikwa road, Borno State.

Elements of troops affected encountered the ambush while conducting routine rotation of troops last night. The gallant troops fought their way through, killing many of the terrorists.

Unfortunately, 7 soldiers paid the supreme price in the incident while 19 soldiers sustained various degree of injuries. The soldiers who sustained injuries during the fierce encounter have been evacuated and are currently receiving treatment at Military hospital in Maiduguri. The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunitions from the insurgents. Additional troops have been mobilised and are still on aggressive pursuit of the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.

You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your various news media.

Thank you for your usual cooperation.

KINGSLEY SAMUEL

Lieutenant Colonel

Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division"

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/nigerian-army-confirms-boko-haram.html