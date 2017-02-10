Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops In Borno

Posted February 10, 2017 9:38 pm by Comments

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the attack on its troops by Boko Haram terrorists.

Reports had emerged earlier that the Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a convoy of new Nigerian Army recruits in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, killing seven of them and abducting three others that included a female soldier in the attack.

But in a statement signed by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Kingsley Samuel, the army said that 7 Soldiers were killed while 19 others sustained injuries of various degrees.

The statement reads;

"ROTATING TROOPS FIGHT THROUGH BOKO HARAM AMBUSH

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE gallantly fought their way through Boko Haram Terrorists ambush along Ajiri-Dikwa road, Borno State.

Elements of troops affected encountered the ambush while conducting routine rotation of troops last night. The gallant troops fought their way through, killing many of the terrorists.

Unfortunately, 7 soldiers paid the supreme price in the incident while 19 soldiers sustained various degree of injuries. The soldiers who sustained injuries during the fierce encounter have been evacuated and are currently receiving treatment at Military hospital in Maiduguri. The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunitions from the insurgents. Additional troops have been mobilised and are still on aggressive pursuit of the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.

You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your various news media.

Thank you for your usual cooperation.

KINGSLEY SAMUEL
Lieutenant Colonel
Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division"

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/nigerian-army-confirms-boko-haram.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Troops Ambush Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists Nigerian Troops from 81 Battalion and some elements of 251 Task Force Battalion, 25 Brigade, on Sunday ambushed suspected Boko...
  2. Seven Soldiers Killed, 19 Injured In Boko Haram Ambush Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole have reportedly killed scores of Boko Haram militants, following an ambush staged by the...
  3. Nigerian Army Commander Escapes Boko Haram Ambush The leading elements of the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu’s convoy was...
  4. Nigerian Army’s most gallant commander dies in Boko Haram ambush Yesterday at about 10.00pm in a repelled attack suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked a 119 Battalion Nigerian Army location at...
  5. Boko Haram kills 3 soldiers, wounds 18 in ambush at Borno village Nigerian Army has confirmed that 3 of its gallant soldiers have been killed and 18 others wounded when Boko Haram...
  6. Boko Haram wounds 2 soldiers, UN staff in ambush at Borno village REMNANTS of Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly ambushed Nigerian troops returning from Bama on humanitarian escort duty at Meleri village,...
  7. Military kills 10 terror suspects, arrests 11 others in army chief ambush TROOPS of 7 Division of Nigerian Army in Borno State yesterday said they have killed 10 terror suspects with the...
  8. Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Humanitarian Escort Convoy Troops returning from Bama on humanitarian escort duty, were ambushed enroute Maiduguri by suspected remnants of Boko Haram terrorists hiding...
  9. Five Soldiers, Three Others Killed As Terrorists Ambush Troops Five soldiers, three vigilantes and one Civilian JTF member have been killed in an ambush on troops in Ugundiri village,...
  10. Troops Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Gun Truck Following reliable information about movement of suspected Boko Haram terrorists, troops of 118 Task Force Battalion, 7 Brigade, laid an...

< YOHAIG home