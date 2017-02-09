Nigerian Army Gears Up For 2017 Weapons Championship Inside Sambisa Forest (Pics)

The Nigerian Army Engineers (NAE) Corps in a bid to actualize the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, of holding this year’s Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship (NASAC 2017), in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, has mobilized to site and commenced access roads clearance and construction of range and other facilities:

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-army-gears-up-for-2017-weapons.html

