Nigerian Army Issues Statement On The Rescue Of Chibok Schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the rescue of another Chibok schoolgirl.

Army spokesperson, Sani Usman confirmed the release. A statement issued by the Army on the release read,

”Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists discovered one of the abducted Chibok School girls, Rakiya Abubkar, with her six months old baby. According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok.

”She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists. Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government. You are please requested to disseminate this information to public through your medium.

Thank you for your kind cooperation."

