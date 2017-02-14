Nigerian Army Launches “Thank You For Your Service” Initiative (Photos)

The objective of this initiative is to continuously supply this Thank You For Your Service Bottled water to the Officers and Soldiers in over 80 Battalions (Basic Fighting Units) of the Nigerian Army. The estimated cost of providing water for a Battalion in is Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000.00) per month.

The first scheme under this Initiative is the Water Project. The aim is to provide the Nigerian Army frontline soldiers with a continuous supply of 50 cl bottled water with a message that reads, “Thank You for Your Service”.

This water is not for sale, as the cost will be borne by partners to the initiative. At launch of this Initiative, it gained supports from TETFUND, Nigeria Customs Service, Lagos, Ebonyi and Enugu State Governments, with commitments from Abia, Nasarawa, Plateau, Borno States and other corporate organisations.

In acknowledging your contribution as partners and with your consent, your organization’s logo would be emblazoned on the bottled water, which will promote your commitment to the partnership for safe and secure Nigeria.

