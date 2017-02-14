Nigerian Army Launches “Thank You For Your Service” Initiative (Photos)

Posted February 14, 2017 11:38 am by Comments

The objective of this initiative is to continuously supply this Thank You For Your Service Bottled water to the Officers and Soldiers in over 80 Battalions (Basic Fighting Units) of the Nigerian Army. The estimated cost of providing water for a Battalion in is Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000.00) per month.

The first scheme under this Initiative is the Water Project. The aim is to provide the Nigerian Army frontline soldiers with a continuous supply of 50 cl bottled water with a message that reads, “Thank You for Your Service”.

This water is not for sale, as the cost will be borne by partners to the initiative. At launch of this Initiative, it gained supports from TETFUND, Nigeria Customs Service, Lagos, Ebonyi and Enugu State Governments, with commitments from Abia, Nasarawa, Plateau, Borno States and other corporate organisations.

In acknowledging your contribution as partners and with your consent, your organization’s logo would be emblazoned on the bottled water, which will promote your commitment to the partnership for safe and secure Nigeria.

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-nigerian-army-launches-thank-you.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian troops moving into major Boko Haram enclave – Buratai Nigerian Soldiers The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said that troops have commenced advancing into Sambisa Forest,...
  2. Nigerian Army Floats First Fuel Service Station In Minna The Nigerian Army has commissioned its first mega fuel service station built by the Nigerian Army Properties Limited and located...
  3. Nigerian Army Dismisses 200 Soldiers for Failure to Capture Sambisa Forest A total of 200 soldiers have been dismissed by the Nigeria Army at the Rukuba Barracks in Jos, Plateau State, for...
  4. Aisha Buhari Launches Free Medical Service In Nasarawa Wife of Nigeria’s President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has flagged off a three-day free health screening programme in Nasarawa State. The...
  5. 250 Civilian Joint Task Force Recruited Into Nigerian Army (Photos) 250 Civilian JTF members with prerequisite qualification recruited into the Nigerian Army. Kudos to President Buhari and Gov Borno State...
  6. Young Nigerian Lady Joins The US Army (Photos) A young Nigerian girl identified as Funmi -has decided to tow her own path in life by enrolling in the...
  7. Nigerian Army General who lied about troops’ mutiny escapes lynching by hungry soldiers Troops were left without water and food for more than a day. The post Nigerian Army General who lied about...
  8. PHOTOS: Faces of three people declared wanted by Nigerian Army over Boko Haram videos The Nigerian Army had on Sunday declared the three individuals wanted. The post PHOTOS: Faces of three people declared wanted...
  9. Nigerian Army Recruits Over 5,000 Soldiers The Nigerian Army has recruited over 5,000 soldiers into the force, in the bid to shore up its manpower and...
  10. Nigerian Airforce launches See-Something-Say-Something’ initiative Chief of Air Staff, AVM Sadiq Abubakar The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in an effort to elicit more supports from...

< YOHAIG home