Nigerian Couple Designed Their Living Room With A N100m Rolls Royce (Pics, Video)

Monday, 2 January 2017
Choi! This Nigerian couple designed their living room with a functional N100m Rolls Royce

Dilly and Fifi Emenyiora actually parked a functional Rolls Royce in their sitting room. The over $ 200k (about 100 million naira) ride rotates on display and occasionally the couple takes the luxurious vehicle out and drive it.

See video of the car rotating:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKiVZaUAmHM

Source: http://www.somtoo.com/2017/01/choi-this-nigerian-couple-designed.html

