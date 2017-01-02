Nigerian Couple Designed Their Living Room With A N100m Rolls Royce (Pics, Video)
Monday, 2 January 2017
Choi! This Nigerian couple designed their living room with a functional N100m Rolls Royce
Dilly and Fifi Emenyiora actually parked a functional Rolls Royce in their sitting room. The over $ 200k (about 100 million naira) ride rotates on display and occasionally the couple takes the luxurious vehicle out and drive it.
See video of the car rotating:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKiVZaUAmHM
Source: http://www.somtoo.com/2017/01/choi-this-nigerian-couple-designed.html
