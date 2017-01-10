Nigerian Couple Welcome 5 Kids At The Same Time After 10yrs Of Marriage (Pics)

CROSS RIVER BLESSED AS FAMILY WELCOMES QUINTUPLETS

After ten years of waiting a couple was today blessed with quintuplets comprising of three girls and two boys in the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital. According to history, this would be the first time the UCTH, and Cross River State as a whole is witnessing such a miracle.

The proud father of the quintuplets, Dr. Ekpo Edet, could not hold back his joy and excitement as he could be seen beaming with smiles. Dr Edet said “I want to thank God almighty, He’s a faithful God. The first time in the history of Cross River State, the first time in the history of UCTH. Five at a go! God has been just been faithful as we have concluded the first phase and the doctors have confirmed that the babies are kicking. We are entering into the second phase and I know it’s not going to be easy but I solicit for support from all well-meaning Nigerians, all my friends and well-wishers.

Speaking upon meeting the parents of the quintuplets, Dr Linda Ayade, the wife of the governor expressed her delight as this was another first in the State’s history. She said it’s a sign of good tidings in the state and country at large. She thanked the new mother for opting for professional services of birth attendants. Her Excellency after showering the babies with prayers further made a donation of one million naira to the celebrating couple and another five hundred thousand naira to the medical experts who made sure the babies were delivered successfully. Including the lady that had a set of twins upon entering the new year.

The State Commissioner for Health , Dr. Inyang Asibong, congratulated the father of the babies who in spite of the whole tension and expectations during the period of the pregnancy was steadfast as it has been a long wait for the couple. She thanked the very capable Obstetrics and Gynecology team for their professionalism and also the pediatrics team who will be taking over to ensure the babies stay healthy.

Dr. Ayade alongside the State Commissioner for Health , Dr Inyang Asibong also made a donation of an incubator machine to the hospital on behalf of Cross River State Government .

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Stella Odey as well as the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Rosemary Archibong, and the DG, Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Betta Edu , were on hand to lend their support to the jubilant family as they look to encourage other well-meaning Cross Riverians to follow suit.

The quintuplets who were born between 10:50am and 10:54am this morning weighed between 1.45kg and 1.75kg are currently in the Special Care Babies Unit of the Teaching Hospital and are in very good condition.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/nigerian-couple-welcome-quintuplets.html?m=1