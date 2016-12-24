Nigerian Footballer, Musa Yahaya Weds Kannywood Star, Saduah In Kaduna (Photos)

Posted December 24, 2016 6:38 pm by Comments

Nigeria Footballer Musa Yahaya, who has represented Nigeria at U17, U20 and Olympic levels, is now a married man after he tied the knots with his beautiful lover and Kannywood movie star Rahama Saduah in Kaduna today 24th December 2016.

The 19-year-old forward is on contract with Portuguese giants FC Porto but currently on loan to Portimonense S.C. in the Portuguese Segunda Liga.

Guests included fellow Nigeria stars Sulaiman ‘Daddy’ Abdullahi, Lukman Zakari, Abdullahi Alfa, Nigeria U17 coach Manu Garba as well as the player’s agent Babawo Mohammed.

http://get9jasports.blogspot.com.ng/2016/12/nigeria-footballer-musa-yahaya-weds-his.html

