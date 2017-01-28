Nigerian Guy Surprises His 2go Girlfriend With A New Benz On Her Birthday

A Nigerian Guy today has taken to Facebook to surprise his Girlfriend which he met on 2go, with a new Mercedes-Benz C300 on her birthday.

Mercedes – Benz c300

He captioned the post with:

You make me feel loved, you make me feel safe but, more importantly, you make me feel wanted. We both knew our friendship would grow from the first day we chatted on 2go, But neither one of us could begin to imagine the love we would both feel now, not dramatically exploding or thundering in our hearts, but slowly growing into a beautiful relationship that only you and I could understand. You are my soul mate, my best friend, my inspiration, and my true love. Congrats to yhu bae… benz or nothing

Well before some of you starts saying “…But he can’t even do same for his Mum..”

Well, he already bought his Mum a Red Toyota Venza way back, and he drives a Cool Lexus Rx350.

