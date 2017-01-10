Nigerian Lady Comments On A Dead Man’s Photo. Regrets Not Having Sex With Him (Pic)

Nigerian man Trez Ugorji from Owerri who lives in Abuja took to Facebook to share the sad news of his friend and brother who died of poison and wrote….

‘so its finally true, so shut of words.this life sef, R.I.P Dawn Tawn, R.I.P Brother, May U find eternal rest in the Lord’s bossom.Amen’

Why many friends were consoling him,a lady shocked many people and wrote….

‘Rip. I dint get to Fu*ck u bfor u died.To bad’.

What do you think of the lady?

