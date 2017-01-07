Nigerian Lady Gushes Over Her Trump-Like Oyinbo Hubby, As He Grabs Her Backside
Posted January 7, 2017 11:38 am by admin Comments
Read what she wrote on her social media page:
"My boo, my heart, my baby, my life, my something, my everything, I love you so much, the love is deep kisses"
http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/naija-lady-gushes-on-her-trump-like.html?m=1
Related posts:
- Kogi State First Lady Gushes Over Her Husband After His Arrival To Nigeria (Pic) Following rumours of his death and ill health, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello returned to Nigeria from Germany to a...
- Nigerian Lady Gets Mercedes Benz S Class As Birthday Gift From Boyfriend (Pics) She didn’t even have time to wear her shoes… Nigeria’s gift delivering hub @magikworld01 shared the lovely story on their social...
- Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband Traditionally (Photos) According to a social media user who shared the photos,a Nigerian lady Blessyn Onwuka tied the knot with her Oyinbo...
- Nigerian Lady Weds Oyinbo Man She Met Through Online Dating Site (Photos) Nigeria, Ghana and a few other African countriesare excluded from many online dating sites because of the scams and schemes...
- See The Nigerian Lady That Is Making Guys Go Gaga On Instagram Uche Mba is a Nigerian fitness model, nursing student, personal trainer and entrepreneur that lives in the United States. All...
- Peter Okoye Gushes Over His Wife Lola, Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary Peter Okoye whose 3rd wedding anniversary comes up later this month, took to social media to celebrate his wife, Lola...
- Lovely Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert The pretty wife, Ife, shared the photos from their lovely moments in Dubai on her social media page… http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/nigerian-couple-takes-birthday.html?m=1...
- Traditional & Registry Wedding Pics Of A Beautiful Nigerian Lady & Her Oyinbo Husband A blog visitor, Lailan Chi has been joined in conjugal bliss with her white heart throb. Congratulations Chi, Lailasblog celebrates...
- Chinese Actress, Chai Saung Wang, Gushes About Working With Oge Okoye On Set (Photos) Chinese actress, Yvonne Chai Saung Wang took to her social media page earlier today to show her appreciation towards popular...
- US Based Nigerian Lady Lands In Police Station After Giving Oyinbo Peppersoup (Pics) This happened yesterday evening at about 6pm. Very hilarious story http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/10/us-based-nigerian-lady-lands-in-police.html Nairaland...
What do you think?