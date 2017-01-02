Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (Photos)
Posted January 2, 2017 3:38 pm by admin Comments
Meet Isyaka Dahiru, a graduate of Accountancy who married 2 wives: Khadijah and Rashida on New Year’s eve.
Wish him luck. More photos below:
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/01/nigerian-man-marries-two-pretty-women.html
Related posts:
- 30-year-old married man causes stir as he marries two wives same day in Nasarawa [PHOTOS] A 30-year-old man, Isyaka Dahiru, has got tongues wagging after he married two women at the same time in Nasarawa...
- King Kong! 30-year-old man marries two wives same day in Nassarawa State. Check out their pre-wedding photos 30-year-old Isyaka Dahiru married two women on New Year’s eve, December 31, which brings the number of his wives to...
- Beautiful Igbo Lady Marries A White Man In Lekki, Lagos (Photos) Dian Chinyere Ibeh married her sweetheart Anthony Paul Doherty in Lekki Lagos this past Saturday the 15th of October 2016....
- Nigerian Celebrities At Alibaba’s 2017 January 1st Concert (Photos) Nigerian celebrities RMD, Timaya, Kate Henshaw, Mercy Aigbe, Ubi Franklin and estranged wife Lilian Esoro, Chioma Akpotha, comedians Gbenga Adeyinka,...
- Nigerian Parents With 5 Daughters Who Are All Lawyers Turn Heads In New Photos Nigerian Parents With 5 Daughters Who Are All Lawyers Turn Heads In New Photos Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission,...
- Photos Of Governors’ Wives And High Ranking Women At Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Here are photos featuring wife of the vice president, wives of state governors, ministers and high-profile women in the society...
- Physically Challenged Nigerian Woman Weds In A Wheelchair (Photos) These adorable photos of Constance Onyeka and her husband are melting hearts on Nigeria internet. The lovely couple got married...
- Adorable Photos Of A Nigerian Couple Celebrating Their 50th Wedding Anniversary Dupe shared the moving photos of her parents yesterday. http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/07/adorable-photos-of-nigerian-couple.html Nairaland...
- Pre-Wedding Photos Of ADC To Chief Of Army Staff & Ali Modu Sheriff’s Daughter One of Northern Nigeria’s most handsome and eligible bachelors, Ronnie Dankabo is about to get married! The groom-to-be who is...
- Pope Francis Meets With Nigerian Women Rescued From Prostitution In Italy (Photos) Pope Francis on Friday, August 12, visited a refugee centre in Rome housing women rescued from forced prostitution as part...
What do you think?