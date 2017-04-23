Nigerian Woman Kneels Down As Her Man Puts A Ring On Her Finger (Photos)

This handsome man has decided to put a ring on his beautiful woman’s finger, but deliberately or indeliberately, it was done in the most unconventional manner. Usually, during a proposal it is the man who goes on his knees but in this case the woman is on both knees. Could this be an oversight on the couples part? Anyway, a big congratulations to the beautiful couple. God bless their union!

