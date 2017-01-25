Nigerians React To Apostle Suleman’s Controversial Statement

Posted January 25, 2017 11:38 am by Comments

Governor Fayose on Wednesday stormed Midas Hotel, Ado Ekiti and rescued Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministry who was to be arrested by the DSS for ‘speaking against Fulani herdsmen killing of Nigerians’.

Meanwhile, controversies continue to trail his inciting statement on Fulani herdsmen and his arrest ordeal with the Nigeria’s security service halted by Ekiti state government.

Here are what Nigerians are saying:

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/01/photos-nigerians-react-to-apostle.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Some Nigerians On Twitter React Over Suspected Fulani Herdsmen’s Attack Scores of persons were feared dead on Saturdaymorning in a fresh attack on parts of Chambe and Anawah settlements, at...
  2. Freeze: “Apostle Suleman Should Apologise For His Kill Herdsmen Statement” Source:- http://thearticleng.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/freeze-says-apostle-suleiman-should.html Controversial OAP Freeze has reacted to Apostle Suleiman’s video where he said he has instructed his security men...
  3. Governor Fayose foils DSS attempt to arrest Apostle Suleiman [PHOTOS] In the early hours of Wednesday, Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose, foiled an attempt by the Department of State...
  4. DSS arrests Apostle Johnson Suleiman, Gov. Fayose kicks back Operatives from the Department of State Security on Wednesday morning stormed Midas Hotel, Iworoko, Ado-Ekiti, to effect man of God,...
  5. Apostle Johnson Suleiman Speaks About DSS Arrest (Video) Speaking right from the sitting room of Governor Fayose, The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman shared...
  6. Big Brother Naija Being Shot In South Africa – Nigerians React Well BB Naija kicked off yesterday, and Nigerians are already reacting to why the show, meant for Nigerians, is being...
  7. PHOTOS: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Suleiman in Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, in the early hours of Wednesday prevented the operatives of the Department of State...
  8. Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep (Photos) Nigerian Pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman today blessed one of his pastors with N400,000 and a brand new Jeep. Check out...
  9. Nigerians react to Edwin Clark’s statement about Jonathan Earlier today Ijaw leader Edwin Clark said former president Jonathan lacked the willpower to fight corruption during his administration and...
  10. Alleged maltreatment of Akwa Ibom REC: Nigerians react Mixed reactions have greeted the alleged detention and interrogation of Austin Okojie, the Akwa Ibom Resident Electoral Commissioner by operatives...

< YOHAIG home