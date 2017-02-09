Nigerians React To New Photos Of President Buhari In London With Tinubu & Akande

The Presidency has released a photos of President President Buhari receiving party leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, in Abuja House, London this afternoon.

Photos below;

However, Nigerians are seriously questioning the photos, insisting that if indeed the President is hale and hearty, he should speak live and address the country.

See tweets below:

What do you think?

