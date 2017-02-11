Nigerians Updated Andrew Yakubu’s Page; “Special Thief, Business Crook” Added (Pic)

A staggering sum of $ 9.8million and another £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) cash was found in a building belonging to Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Andrew Laah Yakubu in Kaduna.

This was after operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission conducted a special operation on the property on the 3rd February, 2017.

Hours later, see what Nigerians did to Andrew Yakubu’s Wikipedia page after the cut. Everybody is vexing abeg.

