Nigeria’s Youngest Referee To Officiate Champions League Match (Photo)

Posted February 12, 2017 5:38 pm by Comments

Nigeria’s Youngest Referee Appointed To Officiate Champions League Match

Confederation of African Football, CAF, has appointed Nigeria’s youngest referee Quadri Adebimpe to officiate in the CAF continental club competitions.

The 24-year old Adebimpe will oversee the CAF Champions League Second Leg game between AS FAN of Niger Republic and AS de Tanda of Ivory Coast in Niamey next week Saturday.

Adebimpe who is a FIFA badged referee will be assisted by Samuel, Isah Usman and Abubakar Ago for the Champions League tie.

The 2017 CAF Champions League is the 53rd edition of Africa’s premier club football tournament organized by the CAF, and the 21st edition under the current CAF Champions League format.

At the beginning of the current season, the group stage was expanded from eight to 16 teams, divided into four groups of four.

The winners of the 2017 CAF Champions League will qualify as the CAF representative at the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, and also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup in the 2018 CAF Super Cup.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the defending champions.

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/nigerias-youngest-referee-appointed-to.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 24-year-old Nigerian ref Adebimpe for CAFCL duty Confederation of African Football has appointed Nigeria’s youngest referee Quadri Ololade Adebimpe to officiate in the CAF continental club competitions....
  2. Qualifiers: Gassama to officiate Nigeria-Algeria match Bakary Papa Gassama of Gambia will officiate the 2018 World cup qualifier between Nigeria and Algeria next month in Uyo....
  3. Botswana Referee To Officiate For Nigeria vs. Tunisia Clash The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has picked Botswana referee, Joshua Bondo for Friday’s African Cup of Nations Championship clash...
  4. NFF name a referee for a Premier League match – the only problem? He died in January Yeah you read that right!…. In a league recently ranked as even better than the Scottish league, it sounds rather...
  5. Rivers Angels Are Champions Of Nigeria Women Professional League Again (Photos) Rivers Angels are Champions of Nigeria Women Professional League Again, Rewarded with 350,000 Naira as the winners prize money Rivers...
  6. CAF Champions League: CAF expels Enyimba’s opponent Algerian club Entente Setif were disqualified from the CAF Champions League Friday after crowd trouble during their opening group game,...
  7. Champions League winners A full list of Champions League and European Cup winners following Real Madrid’s success over Atletico Madrid on Saturday The...
  8. Rivers United FC gets jersey sponsorship deal of N10m as they bid for Champions league football (photo) Rivers State owned football club, Rivers United FC, who won the Super Four tournament and will represent Nigeria in the...
  9. CAF disqualifies AS Vita from Champions League The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday said it had disqualified AS Vita of Congo from the 2016 Champions...
  10. CAF Champions League: Enugu Rangers to face Algeria Nigerian champions Enugu Rangers have been handed a tough CAF Champions League draw, as they take on J.S Saoura of...

< YOHAIG home