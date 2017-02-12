Nigeria’s Youngest Referee To Officiate Champions League Match (Photo)

Nigeria’s Youngest Referee Appointed To Officiate Champions League Match



Confederation of African Football, CAF, has appointed Nigeria’s youngest referee Quadri Adebimpe to officiate in the CAF continental club competitions.

The 24-year old Adebimpe will oversee the CAF Champions League Second Leg game between AS FAN of Niger Republic and AS de Tanda of Ivory Coast in Niamey next week Saturday.

Adebimpe who is a FIFA badged referee will be assisted by Samuel, Isah Usman and Abubakar Ago for the Champions League tie.

The 2017 CAF Champions League is the 53rd edition of Africa’s premier club football tournament organized by the CAF, and the 21st edition under the current CAF Champions League format.

At the beginning of the current season, the group stage was expanded from eight to 16 teams, divided into four groups of four.

The winners of the 2017 CAF Champions League will qualify as the CAF representative at the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, and also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup in the 2018 CAF Super Cup.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the defending champions.

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/nigerias-youngest-referee-appointed-to.html