Nigeria’s Youngest Speaker Celebrates His 34th Birthday (Photos)

Posted January 4, 2017 7:38 pm by Comments

Nigeria and Katsina State’s youngest speaker, RT Honourable Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru has earlier this week celebrated his 34th birthday in grand style at his residence in Katsina State.

The Honourable Speaker who also doubles as Walin Gabas and Ci garin Mani poses with cakes and his portrait in a series of photos that were posted on Facebook pages and accounts.

In the pictures, the Speaker was seen with friends and well-wishers congratulating him and wishing him many more years ahead.

It could be recalled that Alhaji Aliyu Sabiu, the then, 32-year-old member representing Mani Constituency of Katsina State, in June 2015 emerged Speaker of the state assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman from Rimi Local Government Area nominated Sabiu for the position, seconded by Abduljalal Haruna of Safana Constituency.

Sabiu scored 28 votes to beat his counterpart, Alhaji Haruna Aliyu from Dutsi Constituency, who polled six votes.

Sabiu was later sworn in by the Clerk of the assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi.

http://katsinapost.com/2017/01/04/nigerias-youngest-speaker-celebrates-his-34th-birthday-in-style-photos/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Football Star, Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 34th Birthday Today Yakubu Aiyegbeni (born 22 November 1982), known as Yakubu, is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a striker and...
  2. Vincent Enyeama Celebrates His 34th Birthday Today Today is Vincent’s birthday. This is the only Nigeria goal keeper to play 3 world cups, along side FIFA confederation...
  3. Star Actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus Celebrates Her 34th Birthday Today Stephanie Linus (born Stephanie Onyekachi Okereke; 2 October 1982) is a Nigerian actress, film director and model. She has received...
  4. APC wins 3 senatorial seats in Katsina Deputy Governor, Speaker lose   The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won with wide margins, all the three senatorial seats...
  5. Actress Ayo Adesanya Celebrates Her 46th Birthday With New Photos Actress Ayo Adesanya shared these lovely photos to celebrate her 46th birthday today. Well we wish her a happy birthday...
  6. 27-Year-Old Youngest Wife Of 78-Year-Old Alaafin Of Oyo Stuns In New Photos The youngest wife of the Oyo Monarch, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III has stunned in different outfits as she shows off...
  7. Emir Sanusi’s First Wife Celebrates Her Birthday With Her Family (Photos) Emir of Kano’s wife Sadiya Bayero-Sanusi (Giwa Sarkin Kano) who turned a year older yesterday, July14 celebrated her birthday with...
  8. Kebbi House Of Assembly Impeaches Speaker, Appoints Jega The Kebbi State House of Assembly Speaker, Honourable Hassan Muhammad Shalla, has been impeached for alleged breach of trust and...
  9. Jigawa Assembly Impeaches Speaker, Immediately Elects New One The Jigawa House of Assembly today impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba and elected Alhaji Isa Idris of Gwaram Constituency...
  10. Omotola celebrates her youngest child as he turns 13 today Omotola’s youngest child, Michael Ekeinde is 13! Wow! The proud mum posted these photos on instagram and wrote “Happy 13th...

< YOHAIG home