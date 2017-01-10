Nnamdi Kanu Arrives Court For Commencement Of Secret Trial

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has arrived the Federal High Court, Abuja for the commencement of his secret trial.

According to a source and an eyewitness, Kanu was brought in a Hilux van amidst tight security.

Also, a lot of journalists have not been able to access the court premises as a result of not having Federal High Court tags. Some of them said they have applied and yet the court did not reply.

The IPOB had earlier stated that International observers would monitor the secret trial.

kingstondome.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/nnamdi-kanu-arrives-court-for.html?m=1