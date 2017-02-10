No Protest In Islam From Soheehul Bukharee

Chapter

Hadith no :6909

Narrated `Abdullah:

Allah””s Apostle said to us, "You will see after me, selfishness (on the part of other people) and other matters that you will disapprove of." They asked, "What do you order us to do, O Allah””s Apostle? (under such circumstances)?" He said, "Pay their rights to them (to the rulers) and ask your right from Allah."

Chapter

Hadith no :6910

Narrated Ibn `Abbas:

The Prophet said, "Whoever disapproves of something done by his ruler then he should be patient, for whoever disobeys the ruler even a little (little = a span) will die as those who died in the Pre-lslamic Period of Ignorance. (i.e. as rebellious Sinners).

Chapter

Hadith no :6911

Narrated Ibn `Abbas:

The Prophet said, "Whoever notices something which he dislikes done by his ruler, then he should be patient, for whoever becomes separate from the company of the Muslims even for a span and then dies, he will die as those who died in the Pre-lslamic period of Ignorance (as rebellious sinners). (Fath-ul-Bari page 112, Vol. 16)

