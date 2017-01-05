Nollywood Actor, Alexx Ekubo, Flaunts His Customised Convertible Car

Posted January 5, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

Nigerian movie star, Alex Ekubo cleared his followers never to compare themselves with others as people will always have better cars, better homes, better spouse.

The former runner-up of Mr Nigeria shared this piece of advice with a photo of his Convertible Camaro with the customised plate number ‘Actor’.

See below…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO2VZCujjbz/?hl=en

http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/nollywood-actor-alex-ekubo-flaunts-his.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Actor & Model, Alexx Ekubo Wins Most Fashionable Male Entertainer Award (Pics) Handsome nollywood actor Alex Ekubo wins The most fashionable male entertainer 2016 award this last weekend. The actor made this...
  2. IK Ogbonna Searches For A Wife For Fellow Actor, Alexx Ekubo Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna alongside his wife, Sonia and bff Alex Ekubo went for an event together and Alex as...
  3. Actor & Model Alexx Ekubo Buys 2014 Toyota Camry (Photos) Actor Alexx Ekubo just got himself a 2014 Totota Camry. Big congrats to him. See more pics http://www.fastdatashare.com/2016/10/blog-post.html?m=1 Nairaland...
  4. Alexx Ekubo, Segun Arinze, Faithia Balogun & More Hosted by Gov. Mimiko as Ondo State Prepares for Best of Nollywood Awards 2015 Ondo State has been announced as the hosting state of the 2015 Best of Nollywood Awards. The announcement was made...
  5. Nollywood Actor, Mike Godson, Throws His Impostors In Jail Nollywood actor, Mike Godson has arrested two fellows who have been using his identity to dupe people. The 31-year-old actor...
  6. Are you Alexx Ekubo’s Future Wife? Read his Letter to You Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has a message for his future wife. He shared this via a letter he posted on...
  7. Alexx Ekubo is “Single and Searching” | Watch his Interview with VillageSquare TV Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo had a chat with VillageSquare TV recently and in it he talks about how he is...
  8. Indian Wife Of A Nollywood Actor Admits They Fight (Photo) Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan and his Indian wife Jessica had the pillars of their marriage shaken recently after a leaked...
  9. Adventurous Alexx Ekubo takes the UK with Ice Skating, Sky Diving & Movie Premieres! Alexx Ekubo is on his work hard, play hard grind! Unlike many Nollywood stars who travel abroad, instead of shopping...
  10. I’ve been Broke, Paid, Lied to, Taken Advantage of, Cheated On, Hungry & Full – Alex Ekubo Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has a message for his haters. The star posted a message on his Instagram page a...

< YOHAIG home