Nollywood Actor, Alexx Ekubo, Flaunts His Customised Convertible Car

Nigerian movie star, Alex Ekubo cleared his followers never to compare themselves with others as people will always have better cars, better homes, better spouse.

The former runner-up of Mr Nigeria shared this piece of advice with a photo of his Convertible Camaro with the customised plate number ‘Actor’.

See below…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO2VZCujjbz/?hl=en

http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/nollywood-actor-alex-ekubo-flaunts-his.html