Nollywood Actor Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze Welcomes Son (Photo)

Posted January 1, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known as Aki is now a father.

The comic actor and his wife Nneoma Nwaijah just welcomed their first child.
The happy father took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child in a comic and biblical manner. Sharing his baby’s photo on January 1, 2017, he wrote:
“UNTO US

A CHILD

IS BORN”

Aki and Nneoma got married in 2011 and their marriage generated a lot of talks looking at his height and that of his wife. But despite all that, the couple has been enjoying their marital life.

