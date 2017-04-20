Nollywood Actress, Rachael Okonkwo ‘Shuts Down’ Nsukka On Easter Day (Pictures)

Nollywood Actress, Rachel Okonkwo AKA Nkoli Nwa Nsukka who coincidentally hails from Nsukka held the univerity town of Nsukka in Enugu state spell bound with her easter carnival as people trooped out in their thousands to grace the much anticipated event which was decorated by other notable Nollywood Actors which include Angela Okorie, Eve Esin, Anita Joseph, Zubby Michael, Ken Eris, Junior Pope, Harry B. Also, the director of the movie, Nkoli Nwa nsukka, Mac Collins Chidebe (Mr China) was present. Musician, Slow Dogg among many others were also there to thrill the guests.

Soource: http://ovoko.com.ng/nollywood-actress-rachael-okonkwo-nkoli-nwa-nsukka-shuts-nsukka-easter-day-pics/

