NURTW Boss, MC Oluomo, Shares Photo With His Three Wives

Long gone are the days when personalities shied away from cameras or publicity. These days the advent of social media has encouraged more and more of these people who were just ‘popular names’ to share their personal lives directly with their fan base.

One of such personalities is Musiliu Akinsanya popularly know as MC Oluomo who prior to now was very popular in social circles but remained physically unknown to many. But with the fast growing popularity of photo sharing social media platform Instagram, this has become history as one can even now even peep into MC- real name Musiliu Akinsanya’s- personal live.

Yesterday, the National Union of Road transport workers -NURTW boss posted a photo of him and his beautiful wives with the caption: ‘happy home.’

