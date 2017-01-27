OAP Freeze Lists The Only 3 Churches He Can Attend In Lagos

Posted January 27, 2017 3:38 pm by Comments

Popular radio personality freeze has once again called out the pentecostal movement in Nigeria and has made it clear to anyone who is ready to listen that most Pastors in Nigeria are scammers. However, he says there are few ones that he can afford to attend their churches.

Sources: http://ovoko.com.ng/can-attend-3-churches-lagos-oap-freeze/

He says the only churches he can attend are Latter rain Assembly and This Present house
and The Elevation Church which are both in Lekki, Lagos.

The handsome, trendsetting musician and designer @iamsexysteel sent me this message.

The more we open our eyes, read our bibles and communicate with God directly through Jesus alone, the more we realize that we have been sold a lie by Pentecostal pastors. –
Someone said to me "are you saying we shouldn’t go to church" my reply was simple; "If the teachings of the church do not correspond with the teachings of Christ, it’s better you stay in your house, pray with your brethren and study his word."

Being uneducated is better than being miseducated, because the illusion of knowledge is worse than ignorance. ~FRZ

The only 3 Churches I can attend in Lagos and the only churches that I can recommend to anyone, for now are:
1. Latter Rain Assembly Ikeja.
2. This Present house Lekki.
3. The Elevation Church Lekki.

Methodist, Anglican and Catholic Churches are ok, the biggest lies are being told in the Pentecostal church.

In all things let’s purse the truth, not the lies through which they have enslaved us and made ignorance our culture. ~FRZ
#FreeTheSheeple #DaddyFreeze #Mbok

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPxN7RMFqGJ/?taken-by=daddyfreeze

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Pentecostal Churches against Kaduna Religious bill The Kaduna State Religious Bill now before the consideration of Kaduna State House of Assembly has attracted the anger of...
  2. Lagos Reportedly Shut Down Churches, Clubhouses, Hotels in the State over Noise Pollution Following complaints from neighbours, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has on Thursday shut down 23 churches and 9...
  3. Churches Drag El-Rufai To Court Over Regulation Of Preaching The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has instituted a case before Justice Hajara Gwadah of Kaduna State High Court against...
  4. Bishop blames inability of churches to accomplish projects on recession Most Rev. Martin Uzoukwu, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Minna?, has said that churches cannot accomplish their projects due...
  5. Religious Bill: Pentecostal churches drag Kaduna government to court The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has instituted a case before Justice Hajara Gwadah of Kaduna State High Court against...
  6. “Preaching Against Pastors Is Not Your Job” – Lady Writes An Open Letter To Freeze A female Instagram user, Brielyn took to her page to write an open letter to OAP Freeze about the way...
  7. El Rufai shuts down 2 churches, Seminary, church hospital Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has orderd the immediate closure of two churches, a seminary and a church-owned...
  8. Lagos shuts 23 churches, clubhouses over noise One of the sealed churches, Prayer Ministry, a single shop apartment at No. 4, Bayo Osinowo Street, Ogudu, Lagos The...
  9. Lagos Reportedly Shuts Down Dozens of Churches Over Noise Pollution According to a Yahoo News report, authorities in Lagos have shut down dozens of churches across the city due to...
  10. Which Church Do You Attend? hapi Sunday 2all my Christian brethren, I attend Redeem Christian church of GOD, the throne of Grace, national headquarter. so...

< YOHAIG home