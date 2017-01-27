OAP Freeze Lists The Only 3 Churches He Can Attend In Lagos

Popular radio personality freeze has once again called out the pentecostal movement in Nigeria and has made it clear to anyone who is ready to listen that most Pastors in Nigeria are scammers. However, he says there are few ones that he can afford to attend their churches.

He says the only churches he can attend are Latter rain Assembly and This Present house

and The Elevation Church which are both in Lekki, Lagos.

The handsome, trendsetting musician and designer @iamsexysteel sent me this message.

The more we open our eyes, read our bibles and communicate with God directly through Jesus alone, the more we realize that we have been sold a lie by Pentecostal pastors. –

Someone said to me "are you saying we shouldn’t go to church" my reply was simple; "If the teachings of the church do not correspond with the teachings of Christ, it’s better you stay in your house, pray with your brethren and study his word."

Being uneducated is better than being miseducated, because the illusion of knowledge is worse than ignorance. ~FRZ

The only 3 Churches I can attend in Lagos and the only churches that I can recommend to anyone, for now are:

1. Latter Rain Assembly Ikeja.

2. This Present house Lekki.

3. The Elevation Church Lekki.

Methodist, Anglican and Catholic Churches are ok, the biggest lies are being told in the Pentecostal church.

In all things let’s purse the truth, not the lies through which they have enslaved us and made ignorance our culture. ~FRZ

