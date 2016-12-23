Obasanjo, Amosun, Ernest Shonekan, Adeboye At Ogun Christmas Carol Last Night(Pics)

Governor Amosun Celebrates Christmas with Carol, Service of 9 Lessons

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday, celebrated the 2016 Christmas with a Carol and Service of Nine Lessons.

The service, which was attended by dignitaries, including former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ernest Shonekan, was also graced by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, among others.

The 2016 Ogun State Christmas Carol and service of 9 lessons witnessed performances from talented gospel musicians like Tope Alabi, Pastor Kunle Ajayi and Evangelist Ebenezer Obey among several others.

Signed

Adejuwon Soyinka

Senior Special Assistant (Media)

Ogun State Governor

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/obasanjoamosunernest-shonekanadeboye-at.html?m=1