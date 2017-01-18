Obasanjo Commissions Ultra Modern Memorial Library In Oyo State (Photos)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at Commissioning of Umaru Ali- Shinkafi Hall in RAJI OKE-ESA ULTRA MODERN MEMORIAL LIBRARY

A state of the art 200 capacity Library has been constructed by Baba Adinni of Oke-Ogun, Turaki of Iseyin, Barr. Ahmed A. Raji, SAN as his contribution to educational development in the Local government, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

The halls were named after 3 great legal minds namely Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi Marafan Sokoto(R.J.F.), Chief Ahmed Kusamotu (R.J.F) and Chief Tunde Olojo. The 3 men were highly influential and motivational to the career of Barr Raji Ahmed at the law firm Kusamotu, Olojo and co. early in his career. Thus, he dedicated the library to them.

The Ultra Modern Library is the first for public use located in Iseyin, Oyo State. It was commissioned by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Chief host was the Aseyin of Iseyin, Dr Abdul-Ganiy Adekunle Oloogunebi while the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was the royal fathers of the day.

Alh. Hammed Raji,SAN, is an industrious and successful legal practitioner who hails from Iseyin town and son of Pa Raji Aderibigbe Akanbi of Oke-Esa Compound in Iseyin, Oyo state.

The completely digital Library boasts and extensive array of books particularly in its Law section which is well stocked with assemblage of wonderful law books,collection of law reports,laws of Federation and of various states of Federation,law journals to mention a few.

It also has sections for other disciplines of knowledge and all levels of education.

The library facilities are superb and one of the best gifts one can give to humanity. It adequately meets the modern taste of what a serious knowledge seeker would wish and pray for his society.

Kudos to Alhaji Hammed Raji,SAN.

May the Society and the humanity as a whole be populated by many people that would make life very meaningful and acquisition of knowledge more wonderful and real.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/obasanjo-commissions-ultra-modern.html?m=1