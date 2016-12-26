Obasanjo, His Wife Bola, Amosun At 2016 Ibogun Olaogun Day Today (Pics)

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday, joined other dignitaries including former President Olusegun Obasanjo; his wife, Chief Mrs Bola Obasanjo; the Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu and Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adekunbi Suraj to celebrate the 2016 Ibogun Olaogun Day held at Ibogun Olaogun via Ifo, Ogun State.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/obasanjomrs-bola-obasanjoamosunothers.html?m=1

