Obi Of Onitsha Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace (Photos)
Posted February 12, 2017 5:38 pm by admin Comments
His Royal Majesty … Igwe Alfred Achebe MNI the OBi OF ONITSHA welcomes THE BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER TO NIGERIA right here in Onitsha, Anambra State.
Exclusive Coverage
Related posts:
- Onitsha monarch empowers 400 youths Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi) has made good his promise to empower Onitsha youths during his coronation...
- Obi Of Onitsha Kicks Off 2016 Ofala Festival (Photos) The 2016 edition of Ofala Festival of Onitsha, Anambra State, sponsored by the grandmasters of data, Globacom, kicks off on...
- Functional public education will heal Nigeria’s troubles –Prof Achebe, Obi of Onitsha …Donates books to FCET Umunze By Sam Otti The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has stressed the need...
- Deputy British high commissioner mulls partnership opportunities with TL first DEPUTY British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ahmed Bashir MBE, has expressed optimism that despite Nigeria’s current economic challenges, the Country...
- Obi of Onitsha lauds Anene, Red Cross over less-privileged children’s welfare x The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemaka Achebe, in collaboration with the Red Cross, Anambra State chapter and...
- Governor Willie Obiano Attends Igwe Of Onitsha’s OFALA Ceremony (Photos) Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano attended the 2016 Ofala Festival of HM, Igwe Achebe of Onitsha Kingdom, yesterday, October...
- British High Commissioner Explains E.U, U.K Trade Relationship Post-Brexit The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright insists the United Kingdom is not pulling out of the European Union...
- British Council welcomes British artist, Laura Aldridge to Nigeria …launches cultural season in Abuja The British Council has welcomed Laura Aldridge, British artist, popularly known for her works across...
- PICTURE: British Deputy High Commissioner visits Tinubu Away from the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the National Assembly, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a national leader...
- British High Commissioner Highlights Strategies To Tackle Boko Haram The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Andrew Pocock, has said for the country to overcome the security challenges facing it, the...
What do you think?