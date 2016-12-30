Ogun Set To Convert MAPOLY To A University

Procedures are officially underway for the conversion of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to the Moshood Abiola University Of Technology.

The Ogun State House of Assembly, on Thursday, acknowledged receipt of the bills from governor Ibikunle Amosun. The bills also included the establishment, incorporation, constitution and functions of the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

The governor’s letter was read by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Suraju Ishola Adekunbi.

