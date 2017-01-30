Ogun State Government Shuts 5 Health Institutions

The Ogun Government on Monday closed down five health facilities in Ifo Local Government Area of the State for non-compliance with validation.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye, announced this while monitoring the level of compliance with the re-validation/registration of private health facilities in Akute.

Ipaye named them as Accurate Diagnostic Centre, The Mantle Clinic and Maternity Home, Bliss Medical Centre, Fibiani Medical Centre and Christian Maternity Home.

The commissioner was represented by the Director, Department of Hospital Services in the ministry, Dr Solomon Sokunbi in company of executive members of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Ogun chapter.

He warned certified owners of private health facilities across the state to desist from engaging the services of unqualified nurses and other health workers.

This is in order to safe guard the profession against quackery and reposition the sector for quality health care delivery.

He said the activities of unqualified health workers had caused a lot of havoc in the country.

He said the state would not be a comfort zone for quack doctors, nurses and science laboratory operators to endanger the lives of people.

He urged members of the public to always patronise approved health facilities that had signboards with the new colour and code.

“We have mandated officials of the ministry to arrest and prosecute anyone found operating any health facility with fake documents”, Ipaye added.

Rosaline Solarin, Chairman of NANNM in the state, commended the government for taking steps to fight quackery in the health sector.

She contended that fake doctors and nurses were gradually taking over the profession and warned that anyone caught practicing without the requisite certificates would be shown the way out.

