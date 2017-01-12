Ohanaeze Ndigbo Appeals To President Buhari Over Nnamdi Kanu

The national youth president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mr Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the feelings of the Ndigbo and ensure quick release of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to him, The continued detention of Nnmadi Kanu will create the impression that his administration was yet to offer the olive branch.

Isiguzoro, who disclosed this in Umuahia shortly after inauguration of 17-member Ohanaeze Ndigbo Abia chapter, said the present Ohanaeze was determined to take Igbo to the next level.

He regretted that the marginalisation of Ndigbo in Nigeria was no longer hidden and urged the chapter to close ranks and fight the cause of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

Speaking before inauguration, chairman, Ohanaeze Ndigbo electoral committee, Ambassador Eddy Onuoha disclosed that Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the south-east zone was working towards making Igbo nation believe in their identity and urged Abia chapter to follow suit.

In his remarks, the state youth leader of Ohanaeze and Special Assistant to the governor, Mr Okey Paul Nwankwo, applauded Ohanaeze national leader/ youth for coming up with programme of action aimed at bringing Ndigbo together.

Nwankwo, who was among the newly inaugurated Abia State executive, noted that with the calibre of present Ndigbo at helm of affairs, the history of Igbo nation would change for the better.

The Special Assistant who commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for being supportive, observed that Ndigbo had woken up from their slumber, adding that it was dawn of a new era as Ndigbo would compete favourably with their Arewa and Afenifere counterparts.