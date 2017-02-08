Okorocha Releases N200 Million To Enugu Electricity Distribution Company

Payment offsets longtime debt owed to company

Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha has released the sum of two hundred million Naira to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC). Politics Nigeria learnt that this is payment of a debt owed by previous administrations of Imo state. This will enable the EEDC supply light to some areas in the state.

It is on the premise of this development that,Niger Delta Youths led by Comrade Chimezie Ohiri stormed Government House Owerri in a "Solidarity March" to felicitate the Governor for this uncommon love for the people of the area.

The youths in their numbers are particularly grateful to the governor for appointing his Wife as the Chairman,Amnesty Committee in the state describing her as "Chukwunenye". The youths are also rejoicing over the leadership of the Deputy Chief Of Staff,Hon Uju Kingsley Chima.

Responding,Hon Uju Chima assured the youths that what they are seeing today is just the beginning of what the governor has in store for the oil rich communities. He maintained that,renovation of all the primary schools in Oguta & Ohaji and Egbema has commenced by the directive of the governor.

On the issue of electricity restored by the governor to the oil communities,he said

"Government of Imo state is not owing EEDC a dime,as I speak,we have cleared the backlog of bills owed them,today,we can boast of light in our communities, thanks to OWELLE who has shown us love.Our youths were living in the bush,he brought them out, our parents were living in darkness,he brought us light,today,he is rebuilding our schools and has given us free education. God bless Owelle ndi Igbo". He concluded.

