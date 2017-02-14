Old Couple’s Valentine’s Day Dance Goes Viral (Video, Photos)

True Love Never DIES: Watch Two Very Old Couple Showcase the "Best Valentine Day" Dance so Far going Viral


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PYAAvTLbq8

These Two couples dancing video is currently going viral on the Internet
Happy Valentine’s day to you all. I believe the age of these couples should be above 80 years and their love and bond seems to be still very strong.

May we live to celebrate like them and beyond them in Jesus mighty Name. Amen!

What do you think?

