Ondo Council Chairman Who Slumped In Hotel Room Buried (Photos)
Nairaland earlier in the week carried the story about Agunola Omomowo, the IIaje council chairman who slumped and died in a hotel room after a political meeting in Akure.
http://www.nairaland.com/3608836/agunola-omomowo-slumps-dies-hotel#53384230
Well, he was buried yesterday, according to information from a post shared by a Facebook user. His body lay in state at the IIaje local government headquarters in Igbokoda, mourned by politicians from all over Ondo State.
Here is the sad Facebook post:
A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended
to heaven. We part with our beloved Chairman in pain. Goodbye HON. AGUNOLA OMOMOWO (ADORATION) EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ILAJE LOCAL GOVERNMENT.
What do you think?