Ondo Council Chairman Who Slumped In Hotel Room Buried (Photos)

Posted February 10, 2017

Nairaland earlier in the week carried the story about Agunola Omomowo, the IIaje council chairman who slumped and died in a hotel room after a political meeting in Akure.

Well, he was buried yesterday, according to information from a post shared by a Facebook user. His body lay in state at the IIaje local government headquarters in Igbokoda, mourned by politicians from all over Ondo State.

Here is the sad Facebook post:

A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended
to heaven. We part with our beloved Chairman in pain. Goodbye HON. AGUNOLA OMOMOWO (ADORATION) EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ILAJE LOCAL GOVERNMENT.

