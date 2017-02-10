Ondo Council Chairman Who Slumped In Hotel Room Buried (Photos)

Nairaland earlier in the week carried the story about Agunola Omomowo, the IIaje council chairman who slumped and died in a hotel room after a political meeting in Akure.

http://www.nairaland.com/3608836/agunola-omomowo-slumps-dies-hotel#53384230

Well, he was buried yesterday, according to information from a post shared by a Facebook user. His body lay in state at the IIaje local government headquarters in Igbokoda, mourned by politicians from all over Ondo State.

Here is the sad Facebook post:

A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended

to heaven. We part with our beloved Chairman in pain. Goodbye HON. AGUNOLA OMOMOWO (ADORATION) EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ILAJE LOCAL GOVERNMENT.