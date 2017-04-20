Ooni Of Ife Hosts Emir Of Kano, Lamido Sanusi In His Palace In Osun State (Pics)

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II on Wednesday played host to the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Sanusi Muhammadu Sanusi. The Emir accompanied by senior members of Kano Emirate Council said he was in Ile-Ife to formally congratulate Ooni on His ascension to the throne of his forefathers and to appreciate him for his fatherly role sequel to the recent Hausa/Fulani crisis in Ile-Ife.

The Emir thanked Ooni and the people of Ife for the warm reception given to him and prayed for the robust continued relationship between Kano Emirate and Ife Kingdom.

After presenting the Emir with an artwork gift representing the cultural diversity in Nigeria and the unity of the people, Ooni Ogunwusi and his chiefs led the Emir and his entourage on a visit to the Hausa community at the Sabo area of the town where they both had a brief meeting with Seriki Hausa and his people.

