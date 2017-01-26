Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Flags Off Maiden Edition Of SMEs Clinic In Aba (Pics)

Posted January 26, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has successfully Flagged off the Maiden Edition Of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic in Aba, the Commercial Hub of Abia State.

Speaking at the Occasion, The Acting President Said:

"Aba is easily the manufacturing and small business center for Nigeria. I knew about Aba made products when we were young.

When we say Aba made, it now means excellence. From what I have seen so far, Nigeria have great ability to do wonderful things, become creators and inventors.

Aba exemplify such Nigerian attribute of being inventive.

From the interactions I have heard with Aba Business Community, the issues are how to assess money and processes of registrations.

These are some of the reasons that informed the decision to bring all the agencies together to a hub center where these things will be discussed. It’s all about assistance on how to do it better and make it easier.

Our focus is on local industries.

Aba has what it takes to compete with what can be seen in China"

The Acting President has the Minister of Trade, Commerce and Industry, Dr Okechukwu Enelama, Executive Chairman FIRS, Mr Babatunde Fowler etc in his entourage.

See Photos Below:

Credit: Abia Online, Mynaijainfo

http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/01/photos-osinbajo-arrives-aba-launches-first-ever-smes-clinic/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. King Mohammed VI Of Morocco Arrives Nigeria, Received By Osinbajo (Photos) The King Mohammed VI of Morocco arrived Abuja last night for an official visit to Nigeria. He was received by...
  2. Some govt agencies hinder business – Osinbajo Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday indicted some government agencies who he said hindered the development of business in Nigeria...
  3. FG To Collaborate With Abia On Trade, Investment The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, has affirmed that the Federal Government is willing to collaborate...
  4. FACT-CHECK: VP Osinbajo’s claim not true: State House Clinic not for all Nigerians Our investigation finds that contrary to the vice president’s claim, the State House Medical Centre, is for the exclusive use...
  5. Osinbajo Seeks Monitoring Of SMEs To Increase Access To Funds Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for an effective monitoring and evaluation mechanism for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to...
  6. Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Pics) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the monthly Federal Executive Meeting in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari. See photos...
  7. See How Governor Okowa & Kachikwu Received Osinbajo As He Arrives Delta Today (Pics) VP Osinbajo today declared open the Delta Economic & Investment.He was received at Asaba International Airport by Gov Okowa,Dr Ibe...
  8. VP Osinbajo Flags Off The Ogoni Cleanup Exercise (Photos) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who represented President Buhari today in Rivers State has flagged off the Niger Delta cleanup exercise....
  9. See What Imo Deputy Governor Wore To Welcome Acting President, Osinbajo, To Imo The premises of Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, was today filled with women, youths, political appointees who accompanied the Deputy governor...
  10. Osinbajo Advocates Measurable Impact In Developing SMEs Nigeria’s Vice President on Thursday said the impact of government’s efforts in the development and promotion of Small and Medium...

< YOHAIG home