Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Flags Off Maiden Edition Of SMEs Clinic In Aba (Pics)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has successfully Flagged off the Maiden Edition Of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic in Aba, the Commercial Hub of Abia State.

Speaking at the Occasion, The Acting President Said:

"Aba is easily the manufacturing and small business center for Nigeria. I knew about Aba made products when we were young.

When we say Aba made, it now means excellence. From what I have seen so far, Nigeria have great ability to do wonderful things, become creators and inventors.

Aba exemplify such Nigerian attribute of being inventive.

From the interactions I have heard with Aba Business Community, the issues are how to assess money and processes of registrations.

These are some of the reasons that informed the decision to bring all the agencies together to a hub center where these things will be discussed. It’s all about assistance on how to do it better and make it easier.

Our focus is on local industries.

Aba has what it takes to compete with what can be seen in China"

The Acting President has the Minister of Trade, Commerce and Industry, Dr Okechukwu Enelama, Executive Chairman FIRS, Mr Babatunde Fowler etc in his entourage.

