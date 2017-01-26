Osita Iheme ‘Pawpaw’ Floats Young Boss Records, Unveils Barrister Max, Charisma (Pic)

Source:- http://www.nakademus.com.ng/2017/01/26/osita-pawpaw-iheme-floats-young-boss-records-unveils-barrister-max-charisma

After months of strategic planning, networking and intensive research, leading Nollywood star, Osita Iheme famously known as Pawpaw, has finally floated his long awaited Young Boss Records.

And to show that he is ready for business and poised to take over the industry, the A-list thespian, recently signed a mouth watering recording deal with two young and talented artistes, Barrister Max and Charisma, who are currently dictating the pace on his fresh label

"From me to you., the passion to assist and impact in young talent made this happen. Pls support us as I unveil the newest record label and youngest artistes . ladies and gentlemen I present to you Max @ovicmax and Karisma @charismatunes from the Young boss family. #GodistheGreatest"

