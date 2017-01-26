Osita Iheme ‘Pawpaw’ Floats Young Boss Records, Unveils Barrister Max, Charisma (Pic)

Posted January 26, 2017 4:38 pm by Comments

Source:- http://www.nakademus.com.ng/2017/01/26/osita-pawpaw-iheme-floats-young-boss-records-unveils-barrister-max-charisma

After months of strategic planning, networking and intensive research, leading Nollywood star, Osita Iheme famously known as Pawpaw, has finally floated his long awaited Young Boss Records.

And to show that he is ready for business and poised to take over the industry, the A-list thespian, recently signed a mouth watering recording deal with two young and talented artistes, Barrister Max and Charisma, who are currently dictating the pace on his fresh label

"From me to you., the passion to assist and impact in young talent made this happen. Pls support us as I unveil the newest record label and youngest artistes . ladies and gentlemen I present to you Max @ovicmax and Karisma @charismatunes from the Young boss family. #GodistheGreatest"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPspJDsBilN/?taken-by=ositaiheme&hl=en

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Checkout This Photo Of Star Actor, Osita Iheme “Pawpaw” And His Dog ‘Charlie’ As he shared on Instagram. He captioned it: ositaiheme: "…..Charlie" https://www.instagram.com/p/BKYjaRkAZ0y/?hl=en Nairaland...
  2. Soldiers Surround Osita Iheme ‘Pawpaw’, Confer On Him ‘New Civilian General’ (Pics) To be a celebrity is good.You can not pass unnoticed.Pictured below is star actor Osita Iheme surrounded by soldiers.According to...
  3. Peter Okoye, AY And Osita Iheme In Instabul, Turkey For Eto’s Charity Match (Photos) Nigerian celebs Osita Iheme,AY and one half of the PSquare brothers Peter Okoye are in Istanbul,Turkey for Samuel Eto’s Charity...
  4. ‘I am nursing a political ambition’ – Osita ‘Paw Paw’ Iheme Reveals in New Interview In an exclusive interview with Inside & About City Magazine, Nollywood actor Osita Iheme popularly known for his mischievous role...
  5. Ali Baba, Osita Iheme, Gordons & More attend The 2015 Beatz Awards + Full List of Winners The Beatz Awards, an award created to celebrate the unsung heroes behind the music scene, held on Thursday the 17th...
  6. Osita Iheme, Victor Osuagwu & Klint Da Drunk At Rivers PDP End Of Year Party (Pics) Nigerian comedian Klint Da Drunk and Nollywood actors Osita Iheme and Victor Osuagwu yesterday attended Rivers state PDP Christmas/end of...
  7. See How Security Officials Guarded Osita Iheme At Emeka Offor’s Dad’s Burial Nollywood actor Osita Iheme attended the burial of Sir Emeka Offor’s father in Anambra.See how he was guarded by security...
  8. Signs Aki and Pawpaw are no longer on talking terms By Ayo Onikoyi For sometime now, there have been worries and concerns that one of the biggest brands in Nollywood,...
  9. Tillaman Leaves Aquila Records Just a year and two months after Tillaman was unveiled by Aquila records as one of its artistes, the singer...
  10. Funke Akindele And Husband, JJC Skillz Launch Record Label Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her Producer here sband, JKC Skillz have launched a record label known as Scene One...

< YOHAIG home