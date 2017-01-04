Oyegun May Get Ambassadorial Job

There were also indications that former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole is being considered to succeed APC National Chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun if the chairman accepts an  ambassadorial posting for which he is being considered by the Presidency.

Although Oyegun’s tenure is due to end in 2018, some power brokers in the Presidency are pushing for a “choice ambassadorial appointment for him in appreciation of his role in defeating the PDP in 2015.”

Oshiomhole is said to be favoured by some APC governors for the post in view of his antecedent as a labour leader.

But some APC leaders want Oyegun to serve his full term in office instead of being “compensated.’
Another source added: “From the look of things, Oyegun may get an ambassadorial posting which will make him to technically vacate office. They said Oyegun deserves a befitting appointment for leading an opposition party to defeat a ruling party.

“Some forces in the Presidency are looking forward to Oshiomhole as a respectable figure who can fit into the big shoes of Oyegun.

“Those who support Oyegun see ambassadorial appointment for a politician as a “sort of exile” which is not good.  They are reading a plot into the offer in order to ease out the APC National Chairman.”

Also yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari  met with Oshiomhole at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Oshiomhole’s visit was his first to the seat of government since leaving office in November.
Asked by State House correspondents to state his mission to the Villa, the former governor simply said he was there to exchange pleasantries with President Buhari in the spirit of the time.

During his state visit to Edo State in the twilight of Oshiomhole’s administration, President Buhari described Oshiomhole’s performance as “excellent”, adding that he would be useful at the federal level.

http://thenationonlineng.net/oyegun-may-get-ambassadorial-job/

