Below are photos of the ongoing 10,000 metric tones automated Silo project in Oyo State.

This promises to be the most advanced automated Silo project in Nigeria. It is Scheduled for commissioning within the next six months. Governor Abiola Ajimobi visited the project site recently and was very impressed at the quality of work done so far.

http://politicsngr.com/photos-oyo-state-building-advanced-silos-nigeria/