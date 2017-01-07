Panic As Helicopter Lands On Busy Highway As Pilot Loses Direction In Kenya (Pics)

A helicopter pilot has sent motorists into panic after landing on a busy highway. The incident occurred near Bondo town, Kenya on Saturday morning, January 7.

The pilot is said to have been alone in the chopper during the incident. Vehicles were forced to park by the roadside after the chopper landed. According to witnesses, the pilot of the chopper, had lost direction, forcing him to land on the highway.

The pilot is said to have flown away later after being given directions by one of the residents. The incident led to a huge crowd gathering around the highway to get a glimpse of the helicopter.

