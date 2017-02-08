Passengers Travelling To Kaduna Involved In Accident, Some Dead (Graphic Pics)

From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya,a golf car conveying people to Kaduna was involved in accident on Tuesday.The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Zaria.From the photos,it appears that some of them lost their lives in the accident.Our Hausa readers should please explain more after going through the screenshot

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/passengers-going-to-kaduna-involved-in.html

