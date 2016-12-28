Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics)

ADEBOYE wants to sleep in Kirikiri Prison with the inmates awaiting the President’s permission

Pastor Enoch Adeboye is at it again.

The clergy has continued to demonstrate he is a relentless soul winner, apart from his visit to over 15 places in 6 different states within the space of 4 days during the annual Lets Go Fishing program tagged Great Expectations.

On the 28th of December Pastor E.A. Adeboye blessed

the Kirikiri maximum prisons at the early hours with his presence, his intention again remains winning lost souls.

He gave a charge, where he admonished the inmates that “Whatever dream they have regardless of the circumstances they have found themselves, their dreams would come to pass”

Also During his visit he was able to;

* Look at the ongoing works and projects in the Maximum Hospital

* Give Christmas season food items and health care items to the prison

* Check on RCCG sponsored Open University

* Check on the female students and officers

* Also promised he will keep fighting the case of the inmates with the Government of the day across Nigeria.

* Pray for both inmates and their beloved wardens

* Finally promised RCCG will continue to do more in the prison. Because every soul matters both in and outside of the Walls.