Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State today identified with the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye at the Special Convocation Ceremony for the conferment of Honorary Degree (Honoris Cause) on him (Adeboye) by the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/unn-confers-honorary-degree-on-pastor.html