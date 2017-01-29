Pastor Iginla Gives Woman Who Delivered Baby While Church Was Going On N200k (Pics)

Miracle Baby Delivered at The City of Wonders:

All glory to God Almighty for a great miracle witnessed at Champions Royal Assembly International Headquarters, Abuja, Nigeria.

The first fruit of the womb service progressed with lots of energy and miracles but it didn’t go without the most obvious. A pregnant woman delivered her bouncing baby boy at the Church’s Clinic. The doctor explained that the baby came out with his anus which is a very difficult position for child bearing. He also said he cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck. But still the mother delivered him safely.

Bro. Joshua Iginla, the senior pastor had envisioned the baby’s delivery before then. News later to him as the service went on.Bro. Joshua Iginla later gave the mother the sum of two hundred thousand Naira (N200,000).

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/abuja-pastor-joshua-iginla-gives-woman.html?m=1

Related posts:

  1. Abuja Pastor, Iginla, Donates A Furnished House To A Woman Living Under Tree (Pics) INCREDIBLE! Bro Joshua Iginla gifts a destitute woman a brand new house in Botswana. Shepherd-in-charge of Champions Royal Assembly,  Bro...
  2. Pastor Joshua Iginla Gives N5m To A Lady Bathed With Acid By Her Fiance (Pics) Joshua Iginla Has Given N5 Million To A Girl Bathed With Acid By Her Fiance Bro Joshua Iginla has given...
  3. 2017: Biafra agitation will be bloody, Kanu will be released – Pastor Iginla Pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly, an Abuja based church, Bro Joshua iginla, in his 2017 prophesies has said that...
  4. Woman Delivers Baby During Church Service In Abuja (Pics) What a glorious occasion that service would have been – a woman, earlier this week, was delivered of a child...
  5. Pastor Iginla Donates N10m To A Muslim Acid Victim, Sponsors Her To India (Pics) Popular Abuja prophet and  Senior Pastor of Champions Royal Assembly, Chikakore-Kubwa, Abuja on Sunday, gave additional N5 million to complete...
  6. Woman claims to have delivered “Bible & Baby Girl” in Osun According to an NTA News Report, a woman in Ila Orangun, Osun State gave birth to a bible and a...
  7. MYSTERY BABY: 33-yr-old woman delivered of first born from four-year-old pregnancy Doctors told us she had three sets of fibroid in her womb, says husband It’s an abnormal medical record —Gynaecologist...
  8. Nigerian Pastor Ignila Gives Botswana Widow $1000, Gives Her Son Scholarship (Pics) Philanthropic shepherd in charge of Champions Royal Assembly, Bro Joshua Iginla has put a significant smile on the face of...
  9. Deformed Baby Delivered In Kaduna Hospital (Viewers’ Discretion Advised) The unusual baby was allegedly delivered at a hospital in Kaduna on Thursday November 3. I hope doctors can give...
  10. Baby-of-the-year gift allegation: Full reward delivered to mother not part -Osun The Osun government  has described as complete falsehood, claims by the father of the Baby of the Year for 2017, Mr....

