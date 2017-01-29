Pastor Iginla Gives Woman Who Delivered Baby While Church Was Going On N200k (Pics)

Miracle Baby Delivered at The City of Wonders:

All glory to God Almighty for a great miracle witnessed at Champions Royal Assembly International Headquarters, Abuja, Nigeria.

The first fruit of the womb service progressed with lots of energy and miracles but it didn’t go without the most obvious. A pregnant woman delivered her bouncing baby boy at the Church’s Clinic. The doctor explained that the baby came out with his anus which is a very difficult position for child bearing. He also said he cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck. But still the mother delivered him safely.

Bro. Joshua Iginla, the senior pastor had envisioned the baby’s delivery before then. News later to him as the service went on.Bro. Joshua Iginla later gave the mother the sum of two hundred thousand Naira (N200,000).

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/abuja-pastor-joshua-iginla-gives-woman.html?m=1