Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta

Pastor On The Run After Allegedly Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta

BY KOLA EKE-OGIUGO

A Pentecostal church pastor identified as Jessiah (surname withheld) with his church in Ugbolu community near Asaba, Delta State is currently on the run after he allegedly killed one Ejiofor Ujah, a member of his church during prayer session for rituals.

It was gathered that the victim was allegedly invited by the pastor for the prayer session and never returned until two days after his whereabouts became unknown.

Police Public Relations Officers in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the incident, disclosed the corps of the victim after a search was conducted by Ugbolu villages, was found by a hunter in a soak-away few meters away from the church, adding the pastor and two of his cohorts had taken to their heels.

He said that two persons have been arrested are still being detained in connection with the act, while investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects.

Investigation revealed that the incident which occurred last Tuesday in Ugbolu community, has created palpable tension and fear of the unknown among its residents and the church member who have deserted it.

Further investigation revealed that the church (name withheld) has been deserted since the incident was blown open and had allegedly exposed the pastor who doubles as general overseer of the church. Insider, Kate Okafor alleged that the pastor had on the fateful Tuesday called the victim for a prayer session and in response, the victim who allegedly smelt a rat of danger told the wife of his movement to the church before the bubble burst.

But this was not to be when the victim the following day did not return home, this created suspicion and the wife raised the alarm as after she visited the church in her efforts to see the husband met a brick wall.

Mrs. Rosemary Ujah, the victim’s wife told our reporter; “I was confused when I did found my husband in the church two days after and I raised the alarm after reporting to the police at Ugbolu Police Division and a search party conducted which discovered his corps in soak away”.

Unconfirmed sources said the pastor had allegedly been found suspicious before the incident as many occasions, he performed unholy act in the church.