Pastor Tied With Rope, Thrown Into Gutter & Killed After Vigil In Nnewi (Photo)

Posted February 5, 2017 4:38 pm

I don’t how true is this story but according to Victor who lives in Nnewi that shared the story,a pastor was killed in Anambra on Feb 3 by unknown men after he finished night vigil.Below is what he wrote….

‘WAT KIND OF WORLD ARE WE LIVING INTO. Jus today ,around  5am . This pastor was killed in front of his church along fidelity bank nnewi .
He jus finish night vigil yesterday and was  stoned to death (killed) by unknowned people.
May his soul rest in peace’.

Please our readers in Nnewi should confirm the authenticity of the story.Thanks

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/pastor-killed-by-unknown-men-after.html?m=1

